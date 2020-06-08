SEC Filings CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION (NYSE:CLW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Clearwater Paper Corporation is releasing an updated investor relations presentation, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Form 8-K and accompanying exhibit shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

>(d) Exhibit Index