CLEANSPARK, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 On August 4, 2020, CleanSpark, Inc. issued a statement to shareholders discussing its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is being furnished with this report. In accordance with General Instructions B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.



CLEANSPARK, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm CleanSpark Announces Quarterly Results and 283% Increase in Revenues in a Statement to Shareholders CleanSpark Inc. Delivers Record Year-Over-Year Revenue Improvement for the nine months ended June 30,…

About CLEANSPARK, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc., formerly Stratean, Inc., is in the business of acquiring, licensing and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy customers. The Company is a microgrid company, which combines a stratified downdraft gasifier with engineering and software and controls for distributed energy resource management systems. Its software allows energy generated locally to be shared with other interconnected microgrids. The Company’s Flex Power System is an integrated microgrid control platform that integrates all forms of energy generation with energy storage devices and controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time free of cyber threats. The Flex Power System provides sustainable energy with cost savings for its energy customers. The Flex Power System allows customers to manage renewable energy generation, storage and consumption. Its FractalGrid topology enables multiple microgrids to work together or disassociate base on the system.