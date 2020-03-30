CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) will be relying on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Granting Exemptions From Specified Provisions of the Exchange Act and Certain Rules Thereunder dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”) to delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Report”) due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. In particular, COVID-19 has caused severe disruptions in its operations and the operations of its professional advisors. This has, in turn, delayed the Company’s ability to complete the Report. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to file the Report no later than May 14, 2020 (which is 45 days from the Report’s original filing deadline of March 30, 2020).

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be including the following Risk Factor in its Report:

An Occurrence Of An Uncontrollable Event Such As The COVID-19 Pandemic May Negatively Affect Our Operations.

The occurrence of an uncontrollable event such as the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect our operations. A pandemic typically results in social distancing, travel bans and quarantine, and this may limit access to our facilities, customers, management, support staff and professional advisors. These factors, in turn, may not only impact our operations, financial condition and demand for our goods and services but our overall ability to react timely to mitigate the impact of this event. Also, it may hamper our efforts to comply with our filing obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Clean Energy Technologies, Inc., formerly Probe Manufacturing, Inc., designs, builds and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable technologies. The Company’s principal product is the Clean Cycle generator, offered by its subsidiary Heat Recovery Solutions. The Heat Recovery Solutions system captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity that users can use or sell back to the grid. The Company’s engineering and manufacturing resources support its heat recovery solutions business, as well as continuing to support other clean energy companies with their technologies. Its core technology is a magnetic lev bearing generator, which requires no oil or lubricant and has no gear box. It serves various markets, including industrial, aerospace, military, instrumentation and medical. It offers services, such as engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing and program management.