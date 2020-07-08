Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Other Events

About Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, consumer and other. Its securities are classified as available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs).