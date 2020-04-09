Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
On April 9, 2020, Civista Bancshares, Inc. issued a press release announcing it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results prior to market open on April 24, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “CIVB”.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibit 99.1 Press release of Civista Bancshares, Inc. announcing the first quarter earnings release date.
CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d916386dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Civista Bancshares,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, consumer and other. Its securities are classified as available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
An ad to help with our costs