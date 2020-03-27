Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
On March 27, 2020, Civista Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has been changed and will now take place at the Company’s headquarters located at 100 East Water Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. The Company also announced that shareholders will now be able to participate by telephone by joining a live audio presentation of the Annual Meeting. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibit 99.1 Press release of Civista Bancshares, Inc. announcing change in location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
About Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, consumer and other. Its securities are classified as available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
