Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 27, 2020, Civista Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has been changed and will now take place at the Company’s headquarters located at 100 East Water Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. The Company also announced that shareholders will now be able to participate by telephone by joining a live audio presentation of the Annual Meeting. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibit 99.1 Press release of Civista Bancshares, Inc. announcing change in location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.