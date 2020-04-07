CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 6, 2020, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. made available on certain social media websites the following information: “In 48 hours over the weekend, our commercial banking team worked around the clock to secure more than $65 million in funding via the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the Bank). The Company is engaged in consumer, small commercial and agricultural banking activities, through the Bank. As of September 30, 2015, it had approximately $460 million in deposits. Through all of its branch locations, in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, the Bank provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to customers, including online and mobile banking options. It offers a range of loans, such as commercial loans, agricultural loans and residential mortgages. Its Investment portfolio consists of securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. Its primary sources of funds are deposits; amortization, prepayments and maturities of outstanding loans; other short-term investments, and funds provided from operations. As of September 30, 2015, its total gross outstanding loans before net deferred loan costs were approximately $448,100.