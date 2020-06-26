Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Material Information.

On June 26, 2020, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release to announce that it had received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in regards to the Company’s pre-investigational new drug (PIND) application for its induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) to treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with COVID-19. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 99.1 Press release dated June 26, 2020



About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Trail One, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic products. The Company focuses on developing formulations to manage the delivery and compliance of approved drugs. The Company offers Suprenza, an orally disintegrating tablet and an obesity drug that can be administered with water or dissolved on tongue. The Company also focuses on development of its product candidate, Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream, which is in Phase II study. Its Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream is used to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from grade I and II hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is its subsidiary. The Company has not generated any revenues.