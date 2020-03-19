Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On March 19, 2020, Citi Trends, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it is withdrawing its first quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial guidance that it issued on March 13, 2020 due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Press Release”) and the portion of the Press Release regarding the withdrawal of financial guidance is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including the portion of the Press Release announcing the withdrawal of financial guidance, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

On March 19, 2020, the Company announced that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak it was temporarily reducing store hours for all of its retail stores beginning March 19, 2020 until further notice. The Company also stated that it will follow any state and local-mandated shutdowns as they arise. The portion of the Press Release regarding the reduction in store hours is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.



Citi Trends Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2013171d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN STORE HOURS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE SAVANNAH,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.