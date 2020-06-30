Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 30, 2020, Citi Trends, Inc. issued a press release providing a second quarter to-date business update and announcing the formation of the CitiCARES™ Council.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated June 30, 2020

EX-99.1 2 tm2023732d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CITI TRENDS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE Safely reopened the majority of stores across 33 states Second quarter-to-date total sales increased 25% and comparable sales in reopened stores increased 53%,…

About Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.