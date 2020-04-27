CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 21, 2020, CipherLoc Corporation (“CipherLoc”) was granted a loan (the “Loan”) from Texas Capital Bank, N.A. in the principal amount of $365,430.00, to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under Division A, Title I of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), which was enacted on March 27, 2020.

The Loan, which was in the form of a Note dated April 12, 2020 issued by CipherLoc (the “Note”), matures on April 12, 2022 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 1.00% per annum, payable monthly commencing on November 12, 2020. The Note may be prepaid by CipherLoc at any time prior to maturity without payment of any premium. Funds from the Loan may only be used to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage payments, lease payments and utility payments. The Company intends to use the entire Loan amount for qualifying expenses. Under the terms of the PPP, certain amounts of the Loan may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act.

The foregoing description of the Note is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligations under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Promissory Note, dated April 12, 2020

