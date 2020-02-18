Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the following information and the exhibit referenced herein are being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and are not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not subject to the liabilities of that section and are not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
On February 17, 2020, Ciner Resources LP (the “Partnership”) announced via a press release its financial results for the fourth>quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. In addition, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Partnership will hold a conference call for analysts and media to discuss results for the fourth>quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019. The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast live on the Partnership’s website at www.ciner.us.com.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Ciner Resources LP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991-earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit  Exhibit 99.1CINER RESOURCES LPCINER RESOURCES LP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTSAtlanta,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP, formerly OCI Resources LP, owns a controlling interest consisting of 51% membership interest in Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming). Ciner Wyoming produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products. Its Green River Basin surface operations are situated on approximately 880 acres in Wyoming, and its mining operations consists of over 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining area. The Company uses over six continuous mining machines and approximately 10 underground shuttle cars in its mining operations. Its processing assets consist of material sizing units, conveyors, calciners, dissolver circuits, thickener tanks, drum filters, evaporators and rotary dryers. The Company sells soda ash to American Natural Soda Ash Corporation (ANSAC).

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR