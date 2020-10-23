Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On October 23, 2020, Cinedigm Corp. (the “Company) issued a press release containing remarks to be delivered by Christopher J. McGurk, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on October 23, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

About Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to a range of titles and episodes released across various platforms. The Company’s segments include the first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services (Services), and media content and entertainment group (Content & Entertainment). The Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments are the non-recourse, financing vehicles and administrators for its digital cinema equipment (the Systems) installed in movie theatres. The Services segment provides fee-based support to over 12,000 movie screens in its Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments. Its Content & Entertainment segment is engaged in ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content, and branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) digital network business.