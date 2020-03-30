CICERO INC. (OTCMKTS:CICN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02 — Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 27, 2020 , Ben Rosenzweig notified Cicero Inc. (the “Company”) of his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Cicero, Inc. provides desktop activity intelligence and improvement software that helps organizations isolate issues and automates employee tasks in the contact center and back office. The Company provides a combination of application and process integration, automation and desktop analytics capabilities. The Company operates through the Software product segment. The Company focuses on the activity intelligence and customer experience management market with its Cicero Discovery, Cicero Insight and Cicero Automation products. The Cicero Discovery collects activity and application performance data and tracks business objects across time and across multiple users. The Company’s Cicero Insight is a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about productivity, compliance and revenue. The Company’s Cicero Automation enables businesses to transform human interaction across the enterprise.