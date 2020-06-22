SEC Filings CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) The Board of Directors of ChromaDex Corporation (the “Company”) previously approved an amendment to the ChromaDex Corporation 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (as amended, the “Amended 2017 Plan”), subject to approval by the stockholders of the Company. On June 19, 2020, the stockholders of the Company approved the Amended 2017 Plan.

A detailed summary of the material terms and conditions of the Amended 2017 Plan is set forth under the heading “Proposal 2: Approval of an Amendment to the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan” in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), which is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Amended 2017 Plan and the summary of the Amended 2017 Plan included in the Proxy Statement are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended 2017 Plan, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 19, 2020.

Proposal 1 — Election of directors.

The following directors were elected to serve until the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is elected, or, if sooner, until such director’s death, resignation or removal.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.