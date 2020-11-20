ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION



Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 chineseinvestors_ex9901.htm MATERIAL PORTIONS OF THE FIRST PART OF THE MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT DATED NOVEMBER 16,…

About ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. specializes in providing real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The Company’s services are mainly offered to Chinese speaking individuals that are resident in the United States and Canada. The Company offers subscription services to provide education about investing and news and analysis on the stock market, as well as news about particular stocks that the Company is following. The Company offers several types of subscription-based services and serves various types of investors and traders as depicted in its subscriber services offerings. The Company’s market coverage includes the general range of the United States financial markets, Chinese Shares and the other global markets. The Company’s service offerings permit users to subscribe to several of its service packages. As of May 1, 2015, the Company had over 1,400 active paying subscribers and approximately 22,000 free subscribers.