ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an off Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The Company entered into a convertible debt obligation with BHP Capital NY, Inc. as of March 5, 2020, in the original principal amount of $75,000, bearing stated interest of 8% annually and convertible after 180 days after funding into the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of 61% of the average of the two lowest trades in the 10 previous trading days before conversion.

About ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. specializes in providing real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The Company’s services are mainly offered to Chinese speaking individuals that are resident in the United States and Canada. The Company offers subscription services to provide education about investing and news and analysis on the stock market, as well as news about particular stocks that the Company is following. The Company offers several types of subscription-based services and serves various types of investors and traders as depicted in its subscriber services offerings. The Company’s market coverage includes the general range of the United States financial markets, Chinese Shares and the other global markets. The Company’s service offerings permit users to subscribe to several of its service packages. As of May 1, 2015, the Company had over 1,400 active paying subscribers and approximately 22,000 free subscribers.