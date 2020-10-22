CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On October 16, 2020, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from The NASDAQ Stock Exchange regarding the Company’s failure to comply with NASDAQ Continued Listing Rule (“Rule”) 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. A failure to comply with Rule 5550(a)(2) exists when listed securities fail to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days (including, in particular, the period September 3, 2020 through October 15, 2020), the Company failed to meet the aforesaid requirement.

Under Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will be provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, until April 14, 2021, to regain compliance. If at any time during this 180 day period the closing bid price of the Company’s securities is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company’s compliance will be regained.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance in the first compliance period, it may be eligible to apply for an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement. The Company will also need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. However, if it appears to the NASDAQ staff that the Company will neither be able nor otherwise eligible to cure the deficiency, it may be subject to delisting by NASDAQ.

This Current Report on Form 8-K is filed to satisfy the obligation under Rule 5810(b) and Item 3.01(a) of Form 8-K that the Company publicly disclose the deficiency within four (4) business days after the date of the deficiency letter.



China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products found in a retail pharmacy in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include retail drugstores, online pharmacy, drug wholesale and herb farming. The retail drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers. Its online pharmacy segment sells OTC drugs, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to customers through Alibaba’s Tmall and its own platform all over China. The drug wholesale segment supplies its own retail drugstores with prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items, and also sells them to other drug vendors and hospitals. Its herb farming segment cultivates selected herbs for sales to other drug vendors. It is also involved in online sales and clinic services.