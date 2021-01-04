CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE, INC. (NYSE:CGA) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 4, 2021, China Green Agriculture, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that on December 31, 2020 it had received a notice letter from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) stating that, effective December 31, 2020, the Company will be removed from NYSE’s late filers’ list to be disseminated to data vendors and will not be posted on the NYSE’s Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE, INC. (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, production and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its Chinese subsidiaries, Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (Jinong) and Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd. (Gufeng), and its variable interest entity (VIE), Xi’an Hu County Yuxing Agriculture Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Yuxing). The Company’s segments include Jinong (fertilizer production), Gufeng (fertilizer production) and Yuxing (agricultural products production). The Company’s primary business is of fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer produced through Jinong, and compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer produced through Gufeng.