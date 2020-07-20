CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE, INC. (NYSE:CGA) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

(a) On July 14, 2020, China Green Agriculture, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that, the Company was noncompliant with Section 302 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual since the Company had not yet held an annual meeting of stockholders within twelve months of the end of the Company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

The Company prepares to hold the annual meeting of stockholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 in the next few months which is required to bring it into compliance.



