Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99120200331cmrxearn.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Chimerix Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational UpdateDSTAT Explored as a Potential Novel Treatment for the Current Pandemic While an NDA is Being Prepared for Brincidofovir to Address a Potential Future PandemicDURHAM,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)
Chimerix, Inc. (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development. In addition, the Company has an active discovery program focusing on viral targets for which limited or no therapies are available. Brincidofovir is an investigational oral nucleotide analog that has shown spectrum antiviral activity against over five families of double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (dsDNA) viruses that affect humans. CMX157, is its second clinical-stage nucleotide analog, uses the same lipid technology as brincidofovir to deliver high intracellular concentrations of the potent antiviral drug, tenofovir. Tenofovir is marketed under the brand name Viread. The Company has discovered, developed and selected a clinical candidate, CMX669, for BK virus and cytomegalovirus.