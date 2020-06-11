CEVA, INC. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07. SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

On June 8, 2020, the Company held a virtual annual meeting of stockholders for 2020, at which the Company’s stockholders approved the following five proposals. The proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement for the annual meeting that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The following directors were elected at the meeting to serve for a one-year term until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders:

Proposal 2: Amendment and Restatement of the 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

The approval of an amendment and restatement of the 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 2,500,000 shares to 2,850,000 shares, was approved as follows:

Proposal 3: Amendment and Restatement of the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan

The approval of an amendment and restatement of the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 2,350,000 shares to 3,200,000 shares and extend the expiration date of the plan to April 5, 2030, was approved as follows: