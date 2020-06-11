CEVA, INC. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ITEM 5.07. SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.
On June 8, 2020, the Company held a virtual annual meeting of stockholders for 2020, at which the Company’s stockholders approved the following five proposals. The proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement for the annual meeting that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The following directors were elected at the meeting to serve for a one-year term until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders:
Proposal 2: Amendment and Restatement of the 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
The approval of an amendment and restatement of the 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 2,500,000 shares to 2,850,000 shares, was approved as follows:
Proposal 3: Amendment and Restatement of the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan
The approval of an amendment and restatement of the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 2,350,000 shares to 3,200,000 shares and extend the expiration date of the plan to April 5, 2030, was approved as follows:
Proposal 4: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors
The selection of Kost Forer Gabby & Kassierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, was ratified as follows:
Proposal : Compensation of the Named Executive Officers
The advisory vote to approve the Company’s named executive officer compensation was approved as follows:
About CEVA, INC. (NASDAQ:CEVA)
CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT). The Company operates in the segment of licensing of intellectual property to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers. It addresses the requirements of the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT markets by designing and licensing application-specific signal processing platforms, which enable the design of solutions for developing a range of applications, including communications and connectivity, audio and voice, imaging and vision, and storage. It has research and development facilities in Israel, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom, and sales and support offices throughout Asia Pacific, Japan, Sweden, France, Israel and the United States.