CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 11, 2020, Cerecor Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

>(d) Exhibits.