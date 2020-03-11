CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 11, 2020, Cerecor Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
>(d) Exhibits.
Cerecor Inc. Exhibit
About CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment. The Company owns the rights to its COMTi platform. Catechol O methyltransferase (COMT) is an enzyme critical for the inactivation and metabolism of dopamine and its inhibition in the brain has applicability in treating subjects with neuropsychiatric conditions, including MDD, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and pathological gambling. Its COMTi platform comprises COMT inhibitors with selectivity for membrane bound COMT, which is the dominant form of COMT.

