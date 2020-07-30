CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CELH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 30, 2020, Celsius released its annual letter to shareholders discussing recent business developments and achievements.

A copy of the letter to shareholders is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

On July 30, 2020, Celsius posted an investor presentation to its website and it is available in the Financial Information section of the Company’s website at https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/.

The Company intends to use the presentation during its annual meeting of shareholders and certain upcoming investor conferences. The furnishing of the information in this report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination by the Company that the information in this report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company. The information in the materials is presented as of July 30, 2020, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such information in the future.

A copy of the investor presentation is included as Exhibit 99.2 to this report.

