CELSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CLSN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 25, 2020, Celsion Corporation issued a press release reporting its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

On March 19, 2020, Celsion Corporation announced it would hold a conference call on March 26, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and provide a business update. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the internet at http://www.celsion.com .

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release titled “Celsion Corporation Reports Year End December 31, 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update” issued by Celsion Corporation on March 25, 2020.



About CELSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study). Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. It has over three platform technologies for the development of treatments for those suffering with difficult-to-treat forms of cancer, including Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposomes, a heat sensitive liposomal based dosage form that targets disease with known therapeutics in the presence of mild heat; TheraPlas, a nucleic acid-based treatment for local transfection of therapeutic plasmids, and TheraSilence, a systemic dosage form for lung directed anti-cancer ribonucleic acid (RNA).