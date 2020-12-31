CELSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CLSN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 28, 2020, Dr. Alberto Martinez, a Class II member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Celsion Corporation (the “Registrant”), announced that he has decided to retire from the Registrant’s Board of Directors effective December 31, 2020. Dr. Martinez was a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Board. Reaching 71 years of age in 2021, Dr. Martinez intends to retire for personal reasons and not because of any disagreement with management or the Board relating to the Registrant’s operations, policies or practices. Dr. Martinez’s current term as a Class II director was scheduled to end at the Registrant’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Registrant anticipates that, by the time of the next regularly scheduled Board meeting in March 2021, an individual will be identified for consideration and recommendation by the Registrant’s Nominating and Governance Committee, and appointment by the Board, to fill the vacancy created by Dr. Martinez’s retirement in accordance with the Registrant’s corporate governance documents.



