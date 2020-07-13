SEC Filings CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is the form of presentation that Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to use in connection with a virtual R&D Showcase to be held at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Monday, July 13, 2020. Attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report is the Press Release for the presentation.

The foregoing (including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and will not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise be subject to the liabilities of that section, nor will it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

99.1 Presentation, dated July 13, 2020

99.2 Press Release, dated July 13, 2020