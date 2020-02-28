CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. (NYSE:CTT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On February 28, 2020, CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) published a financial supplement and an investor presentation to its website. Copies of the financial supplement and the investor presentation are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.
The attached Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and shall not be deemed “filed” with the SEC for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991a4q2019financi.htm Q4 2019 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT exhibit991a4q2019financi Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Supplement 1 1 DISCLOSURES In this presentation (1) “CatchMark” refers to CatchMark Timber Trust,…
