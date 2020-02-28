SEC Filings CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. (NYSE:CTT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. (NYSE:CTT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 28, 2020, CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) published a financial supplement and an investor presentation to its website. Copies of the financial supplement and the investor presentation are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

The attached Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and shall not be deemed “filed” with the SEC for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.