CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CASI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and other medical needs. It operates through the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer segment. Its product pipeline includes internal development of its lead drug candidate, ENMD-2076; MARQIBO, ZEVALIN and EVOMELA, and early-stage candidates in preclinical development. Its ENMD-2076 is an orally active, Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor with a kinase selectivity profile and multiple mechanisms of action. Its Marqibo is a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated, formulation of vincristine sulfate. Its ZEVALIN (ibritumomab tiuxetan) injection for intravenous use is a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody. Its EVOMELA is an intravenous formulation of melphalan being investigated by Spectrum in the multiple myeloma transplant setting. Its pipeline also includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial).