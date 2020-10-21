CARVER BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CARV) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02

On October 15, 2020, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), parent company of Carver Federal Savings Bank, entered into an Investment Agreement with Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation, a Delaware corporation, under which it issued and sold 147,227 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01, at a price of $6.62 per share. The shares were issued on October 15, 2020, in a private placement exempt from registration under Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation D of the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The offering resulted in gross proceeds of $974,642.74. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions.

Story continues below

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank (Carver Federal or the Bank), a federally chartered savings bank. The Company conducts business as a unitary savings and loan holding company, and the business of the Company consists of the operation of its subsidiary, Carver Federal. Carver Federal serves African-American communities whose residents, businesses and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. It engages in a range of consumer and commercial banking services. It provides deposit products, such as demand, savings and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies in its market area within New York City. It offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as debit cards, online banking, online bill pay and telephone banking. It also offers a suite of products and services for unbanked and underbanked consumers, branded as Carver Community Cash.