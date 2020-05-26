Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

In the press release dated May 19, 2020, the Company announced and commented on its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by this reference. The information being furnished under Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, including the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.
The Company’s press release dated May 19, 2020, contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided quantitative reconciliations within the press release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATMENTS AND EXHIBITS.
> The following are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
>>>>99.1 Press Release dated May 19, 2020
CARRIAGE SERVICES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease-q12020.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit  Carriage Services Announces First Quarter and April 2020 Results; Updated 2020 and Confirm 2021/2022 Outlook; Dividend Increase; andNew Five Year Good To Great Shareholder Value Creation Incentive Plan.Conference call on Wednesday,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. Its cemetery products and services include interment services, the rights to interment in cemetery sites (primarily grave sites, mausoleum crypts and niches) and related cemetery merchandise, such as memorials and vaults. It serves suburban and rural markets. It provides funeral and cemetery services and products on both at-need (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. It also maintains trusts in connection with funeral home and cemetery operations, including preneed funeral trusts, preneed cemetery merchandise and service trusts and cemetery perpetual care trusts. It operates approximately 167 funeral homes and 32 cemeteries.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR