Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

In the press release dated May 19, 2020, the Company announced and commented on its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by this reference. The information being furnished under Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, including the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.

The Company’s press release dated May 19, 2020, contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided quantitative reconciliations within the press release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

> The following are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:

>>>>99.1 Press Release dated May 19, 2020