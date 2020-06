Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(b) Departure of Director and Executive Officer

On June 25, 2020, William W. Goetz informed Carriage Services, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to resign as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective as of June 26, 2020. Mr. Goetz has further agreed to resign from his position as a director on the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), also effective as of June 26, 2020. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement Mr. Goetz had with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, and practices.

(e) Executive Compensation Arrangements

On April 19, 2020, the Company initiated measures to address potential future challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. These measures included cost reduction efforts, including, among other things, a temporary reduction in the base salaries for the Company’s named executive officers (“NEOs”), as outlined in the table below. The quarterly cash compensation fees for each independent member of the Board were also temporarily reduced by 15%. The Compensation Committee of the Board approved all temporary reductions in compensation.

On June 26, 2020, the Board voted to reinstate the 2020 annual base salaries for the NEOs, and cash compensation fees for the independent members of the Board, back to 50% due to the Company’s strong current performance. The reinstatement of 2020 annual base salaries and compensation fees is effective as of June 28, 2020.

The annual base salary reductions for the Company’s NEOs from April 19, 2020 through June 27, 2020 have been treated as a temporary pay cut, and the lost wages from that time period will not be paid.