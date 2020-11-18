CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On November 18, 2020, US Capital Global Securities, LLC (“USCGS”), a registered broker-dealer engaged by Cardax, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with a private placement of securities being made in reliance upon the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder, made available an investment overview, investment summary, and corporate presentation, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2, and Exhibit 99.3, respectively. Copies of these documents have been made available on the USCGS website at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com and the Company’s website at www.cardaxpharma.com on the date of this report. The information on each such website does not constitute part of this Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and attached hereto is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This filing includes statements that are not historical facts. These “forward-looking statements” can be identified by use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “positioned,” “project,” “propose,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” or any similar expressions. You should be aware that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not guarantee our future performance, and our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Our assumptions used for the purposes of the forward-looking statements specified in the following information represent estimates of future events and are subject to uncertainty as to possible changes in economic, legislative, industry, and other circumstances, including the development, acceptance, and sales of our products, and our ability to raise additional funding sufficient to implement our strategy. As a result, the identification and interpretation of data and other information and their use in developing and selecting assumptions from and among reasonable alternatives require the exercise of judgment. In light of these numerous risks and uncertainties, we cannot provide any assurance that the results and events contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact transpire. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

99.1 Investment Overview 99.2 Investment Summary 99.3 Corporate Presentation



About CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company develops consumer health and pharmaceutical technologies. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing anti-inflammatory dietary supplements and drugs. The Company offers ZanthoSyn, a product to help consumers address their inflammatory health. ZanthoSyn is an astaxanthin dietary supplement distributed by the Company. ZanthoSyn features synthetic astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is an ingredient with anti-inflammatory activity that supports joint health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health and liver health. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had two other anti-inflammatory programs with application in various markets, including zeaxanthin esters for macular degeneration and hepatic disease, and lycophyll esters for prostate disease.