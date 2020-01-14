CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CARA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) updated its corporate presentation, which has been posted on its website and will be used for presentations. A copy of this presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subject to the liabilities of that section. The information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Presentation dated January 2020.



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm201900d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Targeting Pruritus with Novel Peripherally – Restricted Kappa Agonist Therapeutics JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 2020 Forward Looking Statements 2 This presentation contains certain forward – looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates that focus on the body’s peripheral nervous system. Its product candidate pipeline includes I.V. CR845 for acute pain; I.V. CR845 for uremic pruritus; Oral CR845, and CR701. The Company’s I.V. CR845 is an injectable version of peripheral kappa opioid receptor agonist, which is intended for the treatment of acute pain in an acute care setting. The Company is developing an oral version of CR845 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain. The Company’s CR701 is a peripherally-restricted, mixed-CB1/CB2 receptor agonist that interacts with cannabinoid receptor subtypes, with no off-target activities. CR701 is in preclinical-stage of development.