CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Fifth Amendment to the Note Purchase Agreement

On June 16, 2020, Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”), certain subsidiaries of the Company and Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, L.P. (as successor in interest to Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Holdings, Inc.) (the “Purchaser” and collectively, the “Parties”) entered into a Fifth Amendment (the “Fifth Amendment”) to the Note Purchase Agreement, dated February 4, 2019, by and among the Parties thereto (as amended, the “Note Purchase Agreement”) in connection with the sale of senior secured notes of the Company in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Under the Fifth Amendment, the Parties agreed to amend Section 6.21 of the Note Purchase Agreement to increase the Section 382 Ownership Shift (as defined therein) threshold to not exceed 42.0% until April 1, 2021, and 40% thereafter. All other provisions, terms and conditions of the Note Purchase Agreement remain in effect, as previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2019, December 9, 2019, April 29, 2020 and May 13, 2020 which are incorporated herein by reference.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Fifth Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and incorporated herein by reference.

Purchase Warrant for Common Shares

On June 16, 2020, the Company entered into an Amendment No. 2 to the Purchase Warrant for Common Shares (“Amendment No. 2”) with Special Situations Investing Group II, LLC (as successor in interest to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) (the “Warrant Holder”) that amends that certain Purchase Warrant for Common Shares originally issued by the Company to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, dated February 4, 2019 (the “Warrant”).

Amendment No. 2 amends the first paragraph of the Warrant to decrease the number of Warrant Shares (as defined therein) issuable under the Warrant and to decrease the exercise price from $3.80 per share to $2.61 per share (the “Per Share Warrant Exercise Price”). The Company would receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,186,312.86 if the outstanding Warrant is exercised at the new Per Share Warrant Exercise Price.

Amendment No. 2 also amends Section 2.1 of the Warrant such that the Per Share Anti-Dilution Price (as defined therein) is equal to the Per Share Warrant Exercise Price as provided in the Amendment No. 2 to the Warrant. All other terms and provisions in the Warrant remain in effect, as previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2019, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to Amendment No. 2, which is filed as Exhibit 4.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

About CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

