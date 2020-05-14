CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 14, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless expressly set forth as being incorporated by reference into such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, titled “Capricor Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update”, dated May 14, 2020.



About CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications. Its product candidate, CAP-1002, a cardiosphere-derived cell product, is being tested in the ALLSTAR Phase II clinical study on patients having suffered a myocardial infarction (MI), while the DYNAMIC clinical study is testing CAP-1002 in patients in the advanced-stage of heart failure. CAP-1002 is also being tested in the HOPE-Duchenne Phase I/II clinical study for use in connection with Duchenne muscular dystrophy-related cardiomyopathy. Cenderitide, a dual receptor natriuretic peptide agonist, is being tested in a Phase II clinical study. Exosomes are nano-sized, membrane-enclosed vesicles.