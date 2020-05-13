CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 13, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), provided an update on the Company’s recently announced top-line results from the HOPE-2 clinical trial, in the form of a slide presentation. The slide presentation is located on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.capricor.com. A copy of the slide presentation is also attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications. Its product candidate, CAP-1002, a cardiosphere-derived cell product, is being tested in the ALLSTAR Phase II clinical study on patients having suffered a myocardial infarction (MI), while the DYNAMIC clinical study is testing CAP-1002 in patients in the advanced-stage of heart failure. CAP-1002 is also being tested in the HOPE-Duchenne Phase I/II clinical study for use in connection with Duchenne muscular dystrophy-related cardiomyopathy. Cenderitide, a dual receptor natriuretic peptide agonist, is being tested in a Phase II clinical study. Exosomes are nano-sized, membrane-enclosed vesicles.