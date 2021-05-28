CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On May 27, 2021, Capitala Finance Corp., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021 (the “Record Date”) were entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. As of the Record Date, there were 2,711,068 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. A quorum consisting of 1,504,683 shares of common stock of the Company was present or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting.

The Company’s shareholders voted on and approved twos proposals at the Special Meeting. The final voting results from the Special Meeting were as follows:

1. The proposal to approve the Company’s entry into a new advisory agreement between the Company and Mount Logan Management, LLC, which will replace the current investment advisory agreement, dated September 24, 2013, between the Company and Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal:

For Against Abstain 1,460,082 39,731 4,870

2. The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies:

For Against Abstain 1,428,968 69,321 6,394



About CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. It invests in mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, as well as senior and second-lien loans and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower middle-market and middle-market companies. It invests in various sectors, which include oil and gas services, consumer electronics, transportation, financial services and business services. It is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.