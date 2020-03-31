Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 31, 2020, Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, by issuing a press release. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information being furnished under Item 2.02, Item 7.01, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The press release and the presentation referenced below contain, and may implicate, forward-looking statements regarding the Company and include cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

In the press release and the presentation referenced below, the Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDAR as a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted CFFO as financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by the Company’s management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Because Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows the Company’s management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of the Company’s primary business. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry. The Company strongly urges investors to review on the last page of the press release the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 is an updated slideshow presentation of the Company.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Company does not acknowledge that disclosure of this information is required by Regulation FD or that the information was material or non-public before the disclosure. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements in this presentation that become untrue because of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “Annual Meeting”) has been scheduled for June 25, 2020. The record date for the Annual Meeting has been set as the close of business on May 4, 2020.

The Company will be filing a proxy statement and other documents regarding the Annual Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement and other relevant materials when they become available, because they will contain important information about the Company, the Annual Meeting and related matters. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the Company’s proxy statement, when available, and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website (www.capitalsenior.com).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

*99.1 Press Release dated March 31, 2020.

*99.2 Capital Senior Living Corporation Updated Slideshow Presentation.

*These exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K are not being filed but are being furnished to Item 9.01.

About Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior living communities in the United States in terms of resident capacity. The Company operates over 10 senior living communities in approximately 20 states, including over 70 senior living communities, which the Company owns and over 50 senior living communities the Company leases. The Company also operates a home care agency. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and also provides home care services at one of its communities. The Company also fosters the wellness of its residents by offering access to health screenings, such as blood pressure checks; periodic special services, such as influenza inoculations; dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes. It offers a range of assisted living care and services, including personal care services, around the clock staffing, support services and supplemental services.