Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) previously announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) had been scheduled for June 25, 2020 and that the record date for the Annual Meeting (the “Record Date”) had been set as the close of business on May 4, 2020. Due to public health concerns, travel restrictions and other circumstances relating to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a desire to continue to encourage and facilitate stockholder engagement, the Company’s Board of Directors has determined to postpone the Annual Meeting until later in 2020. The Company continues to monitor such circumstances and will announce the rescheduled Annual Meeting date and Record Date once such dates are determined by filing a Form 8-K.

