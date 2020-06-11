SEC Filings Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously reported, Deborah A. Jordan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Camden National Corporation (the "Company"), notified the Company on October 23, 2019 of her intent to retire in April 2020 and, on March 31, 2020, announced she would delay her retirement until early summer of 2020 to assist with the transition of her responsibilities. Ms. Jordan has completed assisting with the transition of her duties and roles, and has retired from the Company to pursue personal interests and consulting opportunities. Ms. Jordan\’s retirement was effective as of June 10, 2020.