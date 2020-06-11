Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously reported, Deborah A. Jordan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Camden National Corporation (the "Company"), notified the Company on October 23, 2019 of her intent to retire in April 2020 and, on March 31, 2020, announced she would delay her retirement until early summer of 2020 to assist with the transition of her responsibilities. Ms. Jordan has completed assisting with the transition of her duties and roles, and has retired from the Company to pursue personal interests and consulting opportunities. Ms. Jordan\’s retirement was effective as of June 10, 2020.
Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiaries is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The Company offers commercial and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), and brokerage and insurance services through Camden Financial Consultants (Camden Financial), a division of the Bank. The Company also offers investment management and fiduciary services through its subsidiary, Acadia Trust, N.A. (Acadia Trust), a federally-regulated, non-depository trust company headquartered in Portland, Maine. The Bank’s subsidiary, Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation (HPFC), provides specialized lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.

