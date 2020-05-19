SEC Filings CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07

On May 18, 2020, Cambridge Bancorp, (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders (i) elected six directors to the Board to serve until the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, (ii) approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and (iii) ratified the appointment of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders elected six directors to the Board to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. The table below sets forth the voting results for each director nominee:

Proposal 2: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted affirmatively on a non-binding, advisory resolution to approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The table below sets forth the voting results for this proposal:

Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders ratified the appointment of Wolf & Company, P.C. to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The table below sets forth the voting results for this proposal:

About CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits. The Bank invests those funds in various types of loans, including residential and commercial real estate, and a range of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank also invests its deposits and borrowed funds in investment securities, and has over three Massachusetts Security Corporations, including CTC Security Corporation, CTC Security Corporation II and CTC Security Corporation III.