CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the “Company”) received several loans to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, as administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loans were in the aggregate principal amount of $31.4 million (the “PPP Loans”) to promissory notes issued by the Company. Although the Company believes in good faith it qualified for the PPP Loans under then-available regulations, as a result of subsequently-issued guidance, particularly with respect to publicly traded companies receiving funding under the PPP, the Company voluntarily repaid the PPP Loans in full on May 18, 2020.

As of April 30, 2020, and after giving effect to the repayment of the PPP Loans, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $211 million, comprised of approximately $80 million of cash on hand and approximately $131 million of availability under its revolving credit facility.