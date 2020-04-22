CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 22, 2020, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release announcing the Company\’s receipt of $10.9 million in net cash proceeds from the sale of its New Jersey net operating losses (\”NJ NOLs\”) to a qualifying and approved buyer. The sale of the NJ NOLs is part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority\’s (\”NJEDA\”) Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
