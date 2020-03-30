SEC Filings Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 30, 2020, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended February 29, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, which are furnished herewith to and relate to this Item 2.02, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise be subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act. The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing or other document filed by the Company with the SEC to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder, the Exchange Act, or the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to this Form -K in such filing or document.

