BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

Butler National Corporation, the \”company\”, announces the Kansas Lottery has ordered a suspension of gaming operations at all state-owned and operated casinos in Kansas, including the Boot Hill Casino & Resort. The operations shall be suspended until March 30, 2020 or such further date.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99 Press release announcing suspension of gaming operations at Boot Hill Casino & Resort.

BUTLER NATIONAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex_177862.htm EXHIBIT 99 ex_177862.htm Exhibit 99 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 17,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation focuses on Professional Services and Aerospace Products. The Company operates in two segments: Professional Services and Aerospace Products. The Company’s Professional Services segment derives its revenue from professional management services in the gaming industry through Butler National Service Corporation (BNSC) and BHCMC, LLC (BHCMC), and professional architectural, engineering and management support services through BCS Design, Inc. (BCS). The Aerospace Products segment focuses on two product lines: Aircraft Modifications and Avionics. The Aerospace Products segment is engaged in designing system integration, engineering, manufacturing, installing, servicing, and repairing products for classic production aircraft. These products include JET autopilot service and repairs, Avcon Industries, Inc. (Avcon) provisions and system integration for special mission equipment installations, and Butler Avionics equipment sales and installation.