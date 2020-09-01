Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On September 1, 2020, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release setting forth results for the Company’s 2020 second fiscal quarter. A copy of the Company’s press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.
The information furnished in, contained, or incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. In addition, this report (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein that is required to be disclosed solely as a requirement of this Item.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press Release dated September 1, 2020
BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a52276562_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Build-A-Bear Workshop,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of its franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico. The commercial segment markets the naming and branding rights of its intellectual properties for third-party use. Its retail stores offer various merchandise, including over 30 different styles of animals to be stuffed, sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, and a range of clothing, shoes and accessories, among others.

