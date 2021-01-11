BTCS INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 11, 2021, BTCS, Inc. issued a press release providing an update on its business. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated January 11, 2021



About BTCS INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc., formerly Bitcoin Shop, Inc., is engaged in the business of hosting an online e-commerce marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies, including bitcoin and with operations in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems. The Company operates a beta e-commerce marketplace, which accepts a range of digital currencies, have designed a beta secure digital currency storage solution BTCS Wallet. The Company’s transaction verification services business (bitcoin mining) enables running application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) servers. The ASIC servers solve a set of prescribed mathematical calculations in order to add a block to the blockchain and thereby confirm bitcoin transactions. The Company’s beta e-commerce marketplace offers approximately 250,000 curated products and utilizes its Intelligent Shopping Engine to find competitive prices on products from over 250 retailers.