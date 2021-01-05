BTCS INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

BTCS Inc. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 ex4-1.htm Exhibit 4.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS,…

About BTCS INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc., formerly Bitcoin Shop, Inc., is engaged in the business of hosting an online e-commerce marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies, including bitcoin and with operations in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems. The Company operates a beta e-commerce marketplace, which accepts a range of digital currencies, have designed a beta secure digital currency storage solution BTCS Wallet. The Company’s transaction verification services business (bitcoin mining) enables running application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) servers. The ASIC servers solve a set of prescribed mathematical calculations in order to add a block to the blockchain and thereby confirm bitcoin transactions. The Company’s beta e-commerce marketplace offers approximately 250,000 curated products and utilizes its Intelligent Shopping Engine to find competitive prices on products from over 250 retailers.