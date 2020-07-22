BRIGHTCOVE INC. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On July 22, 2020, Brightcove Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial and other information for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the press release and the related attachments are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 of this Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
BRIGHTCOVE INC Exhibit
About BRIGHTCOVE INC. (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc. is a provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s flagship product is Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), an online video platform. Its other products include Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Gallery (Gallery), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite) and Brightcove Lift (Lift). Zencoder is a cloud-based video encoding service. Once is a cloud-based advertisement insertion and video stitching service. Gallery is a cloud-based service to create and publish video portals. Perform is a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. Video Marketing Suite is a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement and conversion. Lift is a solution designed to defeat advertisement blockers, optimize advertisement delivery and deliver a television-like viewing experience across connected platforms.
